Breaking News: Mobile Police officers responded to the intersection of Crenshaw Street and Senator Street Tuesday night for a shooting involving a teenager. The call was made around 6:12 P.M.This is in the Maysville area of Mobile near Government Street. Paramedics rushed to the area and took the victim to the USA Medical Center. Officers are talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. WKRG News 5 will have more updates here on wkrg.com and on our facebook fan page.

