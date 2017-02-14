3,000 cruise passengers kept in port overnight

WFTV BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Almost 3,000 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas will wake up Monday morning in the port from which they never disembarked.

Safety issues over life vests held the ship at Florida’s Port Canaveral overnight, and passengers had to remain aboard because U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had gone home for the evening.

The ship was originally scheduled to set sail at 5 p.m. Monday.

An announcement could be heard in cellphone footage shot by a passenger.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we do apologize for the inconvenience in our delayed sailing,” an employee said.

Royal Caribbean hasn’t responded to WFTV.com’s request for comment.

“We passed our previous inspection, but the U.S. Coast Guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately,” the company said on Twitter.

The ship is expected to depart the port Tuesday afternoon.

Passengers were making irate posts on social media Monday night.

“Instead of a Caribbean vacation, I get to spend the night in an industrial shipyard,” passenger John Shingara said. “Thanks, no thanks.”

Royal Caribbean wrote back to Shingara, apologizing for the situation.

“We’re sorry about the delay, John,” the company posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get going ASAP, and appreciate your patience.”