Take 5: Mobile Marriott

Beef Wellington

1 8oz. Beef Filet

1 Sheet Puff Pastry (5X5)

1 Tablespoon Goose Liver Pate

3 Tablespoons Duxelle (see recipe below)

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons water

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

*Season beef filet with salt and pepper. Put olive oil and butter into a skillet on medium high. Sear the beef filet on all sides until browned. Set aside and let cool then cook bacon half way so it is still flexible, wrap beef filet with bacon. Lay out your puff pastry the put the 3 tablespoons of the duxelle onto the middle of the pastry. Then put 1 tablespoon of goose liver pate (purchase at your local fine foods store) onto the duxelle and the beef filet on the liver pate then fold the pastry up and pinch together. Beat the egg and water together then brush onto the pastry. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Duxelle

1 Bunch Flat Leaf Italian Parsley, Chopped

12 Medium Sized Mushrooms, Chopped

1 Shallot, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

¼ Cup White Wine

Salt and Pepper

* Melt the butter and oil together then add the parsley, mushrooms & shallot. Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes then add white wine and cook 4 more minutes or until the wine has evaporated. Salt and pepper to taste.

For more information, call the Mobile Marriott at 251-476-6400.