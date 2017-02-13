Spring Hill College Softball Team Successful in Montgomery

The Spring Hill College softball team had a successful Sunday at the Auburn University at Montgomery ballpark this weekend. The team swept the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers and the Auburn University at Montgomery Warhawks.

The team shut out the Buccaneers 5-0. They then went on to defeat the Warhawks 7-4.

While the win against the Christian Brothers University was a team effort, the Spring Hill College Badgers were led by pitcher Katelyn Wilson, shortstop Carmen Byrd, and catcher Kali Clement.

Wilson finished the game with four hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. Byrd was 3 for 3 at bat with an RBI. She also scored a run. Clement had two hits and scored a run for Spring Hill College.

In the last game of the tournament, the Badgers faced the Warhawks.

The Warhawks didn’t make it easy for the Badgers to gain the win. They started out strong in the first inning scoring first with a double that brought in a run. However, Badger Bayleigh Doiron responded with an RBI-double.

The game was tied at two in the 3rd inning. The Badgers brought the heat in the 7th inning to increase their lead. Spring Hill’s Danielle Clark was the player to watch during the game with eight hits, five walks, and four strikeouts.

Spring Hill College will next play the Mississippi College Choctaws in a doubleheader at home on Wednesday.