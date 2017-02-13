New Exhibit Aims to Draw Crowd for Reopening of GulfQuest

GulfQuest Maritime Museum is getting set to open reopen its doors to the public this week. You’ll recall the museum was shut down back in November due to low attendance. new exhibit GulfQuest hopes will attract larger crowds.

The entire first floor is dedicated to a new exhibit called Shipwrecked!…Pirates and Treasure. So what would it be like to explore a shipwreck deep under the sea? Inside the exhibit, you’ll learn about how explorers dive through the ocean to find what lies on the floor. Keep your eyes peeled for lots and lots of treasure.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a GulfQuest exhibit if you couldn’t get your hands on a bunch of different things. From the sinking of a ship during a hurricane to modern day discoveries, this exhibit will take you through it all. Just remember, some things are best-kept secret in Davy Jones’s Locker.

If you want to check out the exhibit around Mardi Gras festivities this weekend, the museum will open at 10:00 am on Saturday. The next week the museum will pick up its new normal schedule open Wednesday through Saturday.