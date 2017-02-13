MFRD Intentionally Burning Home for Training

Chad Petri By Published: Updated:
img_2624

WEST MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — Don’t be alarmed by a house fire in west Mobile.  Members of the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are intentionally burning an old home in the western part of the County.  This is happening at McFarland and Dawes Lane North.  The home has been unoccupied for some time.  

It’s not every day we get to see firefighters intentionally set fires.  Today is one of those rare chances.  About two dozen recruits from Mobile, Prichard, Satsuma and other jurisdictions are taking part in this exercise.  They’re lighting this house on fire one room at a time, taking a group inside and then letting them fight the fire.  They’ll burn each room as many times as they can before moving on.  They are trying to get the most out of this house.  While this is a training exercise, you have to remember fire cannot be tamed or trained and it’s still dangerous.  

Today is all about safety first because it is a live burn, we call it a controlled burn but it’s still live fire,” said MFRD Spokesman Steve Huffman. They start with a walkthrough of the home and leave a bale of hay on a wooden pallet to burn in each room too.  

Ultimately this home will be burned to the ground.  Not every home can be a candidate for a live fire exercise.  It needs to be structurally sound enough and isolated from other homes so the recruits and homes nearby stay safe.  

This old house was picked because it is structurally sound and away from other homes.
This old house was picked because it is structurally sound and away from other homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s