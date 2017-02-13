MFRD Intentionally Burning Home for Training

WEST MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — Don’t be alarmed by a house fire in west Mobile. Members of the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are intentionally burning an old home in the western part of the County. This is happening at McFarland and Dawes Lane North. The home has been unoccupied for some time.

It’s not every day we get to see firefighters intentionally set fires. Today is one of those rare chances. About two dozen recruits from Mobile, Prichard, Satsuma and other jurisdictions are taking part in this exercise. They’re lighting this house on fire one room at a time, taking a group inside and then letting them fight the fire. They’ll burn each room as many times as they can before moving on. They are trying to get the most out of this house. While this is a training exercise, you have to remember fire cannot be tamed or trained and it’s still dangerous.

Today is all about safety first because it is a live burn, we call it a controlled burn but it’s still live fire,” said MFRD Spokesman Steve Huffman. They start with a walkthrough of the home and leave a bale of hay on a wooden pallet to burn in each room too.

Ultimately this home will be burned to the ground. Not every home can be a candidate for a live fire exercise. It needs to be structurally sound enough and isolated from other homes so the recruits and homes nearby stay safe.