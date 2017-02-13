MCSO Warns Of New Jury Duty Scam

Sheriff’s officials are warning of a phone scam by a man posing as a law enforcement officer, asking potential victims to pay out thousands of dollars.

The fake deputy calls the targets telling them they’ve missed jury duty and now need to pay up to clear a warrant.

Sheriff’s investigators say they’ve gotten several reports including one woman who sent in money.

“Anywhere between $1,200 and $3,000 dollars in some cases,” said Sgt. Joe Mahoney. “We took a report from a lady who basically negotiated with him down to 480 dollars and he said that would settle the fine.”

Detectives were able to capture a voicemail left on one victim’s phone.

If you think you have gotten a call from the suspect or maybe recognize that voice call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

