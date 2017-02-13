Marshall sworn in as new Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Steve Marshall has been sworn in as Alabama’s new attorney general.

Marshall took the oath of office Monday in Montgomery. Gov. Robert Bentley on Friday named Marshall, the long-time district attorney of Marshall County, to the post. The office was vacant after Bentley appointed former Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate last week.

He said fighting public corruption and combating human trafficking would be among his priorities

Marshall says he understands questions regarding his appointment and any potential investigation of Bentley. The new attorney general said he would recuse himself from any direct investigation of Bentley.

Strange in November asked a legislative committee to pause an impeachment investigation of Bentley while his office pursued “related work.”

However, Marshall said he did not yet know what that work was.