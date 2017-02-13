Former Spanish Fort High School Student Dies in New Orleans

A former student at Spanish Fort High School has died. Cole Whaley died over the weekend in New Orleans. The University of Southern Mississippi, where Whaley was a student, confirmed his death but did not release any details. Whaley was a former student-athlete at Spanish Fort High School.

“The University was informed Saturday morning of the death of one of our students, Cole Whaley,” said Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students. “We are all saddened by this tragedy, and are reaching out to his family, friends and loved ones to offer our prayers and support.”

Student Counseling Services (SCS) at Southern Miss is offering support for those affected by Whaley’s death. SCS can be reached at 601.266.4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 601.606.4357 (HELP).