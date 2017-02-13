Flu Season Hitting Its Peak In Alabama

The flu is it at its peak here on the coast.

“Within the past two weeks, we’ve hit a peak where all of our offices are extremely busy. We’re seeing over 100 patients a day in the offices,” Dr. Darren Waters said.

Dr. Waters tells News 5 this is typical for the Mobile area this time of year. Let’s just say you could be catching more than beads at this season’s Mardi Gras parades.

“You see these peaks occur when people start getting together for things like Mardi Gras. You notice people start congregating together and they start spreading the germs,” Dr. Waters said.

Dr. Catherine Huetteman, a pediatrician in Mobile, says that she’s seen a similar uptick in flu cases in her office.

“We have definitely seen an upswing in both our influenza A and influenza B cases,” Dr. Huetteman said. Dr. Waters says around half of the patients he sees every day have the flu, while Dr. Huetteman says she diagnoses at least 2-children every day with the illness. Both doctors say there’s one tell-tale sign that you’re infected.

“You walk in the room and they tell you they feel like they’ve been hit by a truck– usually right then you know they have the flu,” Dr. Waters said.

“If you have a big fever and you’re feeling like you’ve been run over by a truck there’s a big chance you have the flu,” Dr. Huetteman said.

Doctors recommend going to get a flu shot. It is not too late and peak flu season could last until the end of March.