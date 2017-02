MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is towing a disabled fishing vessel to Mobile.

The Coast Guard says it got a call to assist the 78-foot fishing boat Swaggy B and its three crew members early Sunday. The Coast Guard Cutter Stingray arrived at the vessel early Monday about 180 nautical miles south of Fort Morgan.

The tow through the Gulf of Mexico and Mobile Bay will take more than a day.

The Coast Guard says the crew members don’t have any reported medical problems.