200,000 Gallons of Sewage Leaks into Creek in Daphne

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — A sewage spill in Daphne on Monday caused hundreds of thousands of gallons in sewage to leak into a nearby creek.

The Baldwin County Health Department says a rental bypass pump discharge piping failed, resulting in approximately 200,000 gallons of sewage being discharged into D’Olive Creek. The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, health department officials advise that you thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

