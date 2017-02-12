War Hero and Inspiration For Hollywood Movie, Passes Friday Evening

A war hero has passed away. On Friday night Lieutenant General Hal Moore passed away at his home in Auburn. He was surrounded by family. News 5’s Ashley Knight has more on his life and legacy.

Hal Moore was a colonel in the US Army when he faced one of the biggest challenges of his life. He had told his men of the 1st Battalion 7th Cavalry that, in battle, he would be the first man in and the last man out. And he was true to his word. In 1965 his men fought in what came to be the Battle of La Drang. It was the United States’ first large-unit battle of the war. It lasted three days and two nights—nonstop. His quick-thinking saved many lives during the battle. And he later wrote it all down in the book “We Were Soldiers Once… And Young” with war journalist Joe Galloway. It was published in 1992.

It later became the inspiration for the movie “We Were Soldiers”, directed by Randall Wallace. In the book, Moore complained that every Hollywood movie got it wrong—so Wallace was determined to get it right. He cast Mel Gibson as Moore and the two became very close during filming. Moore even has a cameo.

Born in Bardstown, Kentucky, he served in the U.S. military for 32 years. This weekend, Moore’s family gathered at his Auburn home to celebrate his 95th birthday which would have been Monday. Moore died in his sleep late Friday.