Faith Time: The Bible’s Lessons on Love

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor Steve Walter with Moffett Road Baptist Church joins us to talk about what the Bible says about love. We’re two days away from Valentine’s Day. It’s a time when a lot of people are thinking about the people they love most.

Pastor Walter says often times when people talk about love, they are talking about an emotional love. Emotional love can be fickle and it can change based on circumstances. Walter talks to us about what the Bible considers love and the firm commitments that come in the love of a marriage. Walter talks about the challenges of living that commitment on a daily basis.