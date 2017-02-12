Adele Dominates The Grammys

Even though Adele flubbed during her live performance at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home five awards Sunday night, including album, record, and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album “25,” and repeated her accomplishments from 2012 when the British star also won album, song, and record of the year at the Grammys.

She used her speech to honor Beyonce and her groundbreaking “Lemonade” album, which was also nominated.

“The way you make my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering,” Adele said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when accepting album of the year.

Beyonce did not walk away empty-handed. “Lemonade” captured the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Chance the Rapper won three Grammys, including Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance.

Marren Morris won Best Country Performance for “My Church”.

The late David Bowie’s song “Blackstar” won a Grammy for Best Rock Song. Before the telecast, Bowie also won Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album, Rock Performance and Engineered Album. Bowie died of cancer last year at age 69.

Twenty One Pilots’ members bared their souls and then some as they shed their tuxedo pants to accept the Grammy for pop duo or group performance. The pair won for their song “Stressed Out.”

They took off their pants after their names were called. They said they did so because they were sitting around in their underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day they might be on that stage when it occurred to them if they ever did win a Grammy they should accept it as they were dressed then.

Not to be outdone, James Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.

Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.