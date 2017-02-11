Search Underway for Kay Raines

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It’s a long search with few answers.  Family and friends of Kay Raines went looking for her Saturday morning.  The 68-year-old woman is originally from Mobile.  She was last seen in Biloxi on January 28th.  Family and friends say they haven’t heard from her since last Sunday, February 5th.  About two dozen people spent the better part of Saturday combing an area around Dog River, within three miles of Raines’ home. They hoped to find some indication or some evidence, just anything that would tell them what happened to their friend.  Ultimately they hope this is all just a big misunderstanding.

“We’d rather that Kay just went on a cruise and we didn’t know about it but every day that goes by she’s missing and it’s just really important that if she’s close by we try to find her,” said friend Libby Fillingim.  Family and friends say if you know anything about where Kay Raines may be, please contact them or the authorities.  

Friends combed an area around Dog River
Friend Libby Fillingim helps gather a group of friends at Old Time Pottery in Mobile before starting a search.

Crimestoppers reported her missing.  The only comment we received from Mobile Police Saturday said they are investigating this as a missing person case.

Kay Raines (right) pictured here with friend Jean Moseley (left).
