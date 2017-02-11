New Game Check this Hunting Season was Successful

Friday marked the end of this year’s deer hunting season in Alabama. The season was a slower one for hunters.

Around 81,000 deer were harvested statewide. A newly required game check made this the first year that hunters had to register any deer they harvested. Since this was the first season with reliable numbers on the hunt, state biologists cannot tell if the number of deer taken this year is higher or lower than last year.

“This season has been more difficult across the board in Alabama for hunters than a lot of previous seasons, but it was all going back to weather conditions,” said Chris Nix, Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist. The season started in an extreme drought which prevented hunter’s food plots from growing.

Biologists hope that the game check requirement will bring them more data in the years to come to see if the drought this year played a part in the number of deer harvested. The data will also be used to manage the deer population in years to come.

State game management was pleased with participation in the game check. Many hunters found it quick and easy to do. Brad Williamson hunted with his 12-year-old daughter Emily who got her first deer. Emily had an easy time registering the deer on her phone before the deer was even moved to the truck. The phone app allows hunters to see all the other deer registered in their county or state.

“It’s interesting, it really is,” said Brad Williamson, Quints Sporting Goods Owner. “It was interesting to see the buck-to-doe ratio and where we ended up. You know, I know it’s not a hundred percent participation but it’s better than what we’ve ever had.”