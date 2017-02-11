Mardi Gras Throws Continue Tradition with New Flare

Melissa Constanzer By Published: Updated:
Mardi Gras Throws

Mobile Mardi Gras is anchored in tradition.  A tradition that’s celebrated from balls to parades and even right down to the throws.

However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything new or exciting awaiting your curbside.  I visited Toomey’s, a Mardi Gras supply store, to see what’s new and popular.  Owner Stephen Toomey says the big sellers are any throw that lights up.  Sometimes that even comes in the form of beads.

“This is a new design that we have, the Mobile Skyline bead,” said Stephen Toomey, Toomey’s Mardi Gras owner.  “Its got the RSA Tower and so forth in it. It lights up so it’s going to be great at nighttime.” Other popular throws are plastic cups. This year Toomey’s has a new design specifically for Mobile and Sweet Home Alabama.

