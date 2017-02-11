Mardi Gras Revelers Braved Cloudy Skies for Parades Saturday

Mardi Gras on Pleasure Island

The dark clouds and chance of rain didn’t keep revelers away from their throws Saturday afternoon!

The Bayport Parading Society paraded along route A Saturday afternoon!

This is a parading society just for area businesses who wish to parade.

A couple floats held the Mobile Challenged Revelers–children and adults from the Mobile Down Syndrome Society and Augusta Evans School.

Following closely behind were the Mystic DJ Riders who were established just recently in 2015.

Everyone had a great time dancing to the music and catching all those throws!

