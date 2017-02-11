Austal Christens New LCS: The USS Tulsa

Austal was packed with elected representatives, Naval officials and guests from Tulsa, the city for which the ship got its name.

Ship sponsor Kathy Taylor, former mayor and military advocate, said she could not be more excited.

“It means so much to me, emotionally, both because of the city, because of my father’s Naval service and the amazing men and women of the Navy and Austal,” said Taylor. She added that for her, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to slam the ceremonial champagne bottle into the new ship, marking it officially christened.

The Tulsa is the sixth LCS in Austal’s 11-ship contract, worth over $3.5 billion.

There has been criticism of the LCS program from multiple agencies and politicians, notably John McCain who has called it a “poorly performing” program and a “unfortunate and classic example” of government overspending.

Recently, the USS Coronado suffered an engineering problem, forcing its return to port. It was the fourth incident of note that served as a black mark to the LCS program.

Still, Austal president Craig Perciavalle says the outlook is good.

“All the signals we are getting out of Washington are for a larger Navy, these are in full-rate production, very capable platforms, we are very happy with how they are performing so we are confident with how our future looks like” said Perciavalle.

And the Vice Chief of Naval Operations echoed his sentiment.

“A small surface combatant.. is incredibly important in the navy because of areas in the world where we can’t put a deep-draft ship, just in the south china see for example, 50,000 islands, 1,000 ports we can get into with this ship,” said Bill Moran.

As for the USS Tulsa, it marked a great honor for the city of Tulsa, a city well-known for its military support.

And ship sponsor Taylor had a strong swing, too. She completely obliterated the champagne bottle, taking home the remanants in a wooden box as a souvenir, promising to always support the USS Tulsa, and calling for blessings of all who serve aboard her.