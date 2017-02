There were reports of an ammonia leak at the Alabama state docks Saturday evening.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. and hazmat teams were called on to the scene. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, it was a very small leak. A dock worker shut off all valves to contain the leak, which was confined to inside the warehouse. Hazmat crews are making sure the leak did not reach the outside.

There have been no reports of injuries.