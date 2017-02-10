What’s Working: Father and Son Getting College Degrees Together

A father and son in Mobile are doing something very unusual. They are getting an undergraduate degree at the University of South Alabama at the same time. Darwin Williams is forty-three. JT Williams is twenty-one. Darwin went into the military right out of high school because he didn’t think college was for him. He realized later in life, he needed to get an education. He says, ” I know how important education is. He (DJ) is a grown man…twenty-one years old. I have to let him live and make mistakes, just not too many.” DJ says he doesn’t mind going to school with his dad. “He is always pushing me and frustrating sometimes, but it’s for the better and for the good.”

Darwin and DJ are both majoring in business at USA. They do not sit next to each other in class, so many times, even their professors don’t know they are related. However, they catch up after class and study together most days. Darwin says, ” I wanted to him to have his own college experience without dad, around but I realized we could learn from each other. I am learning more from him than he is learning from me.”

University officials say it is not unusual to have a parent and a child receiving two different degrees at the same time, but it is rare for a parent and a child to be receiving the same degree at the same time. Darwin and DJ Williams graduate next year. After graduation, they hope to start their own business together.