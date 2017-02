William Derek Touchstone, who was arrested for shooting into a truck as it passed his car, refused to appear in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

According to an order issued by District Court Judge Joe Basenburg, Touchstone refused to be transported from Mobile Metro jail for his court appearance.

The order states that “If defendant refuses to come again he will ordered by the Court to appear in court.”.

His arraignment was rescheduled for Monday, February 13th.