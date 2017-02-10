State Residents Split on Strange Appointment

Alabamians are split on Governor Robert Bentley’s appointment of Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate, according to a News-5 Strategy Research Poll. A strong majority believe, however, the appointment will impact the Attorney General Office’s investigation into the Governor.

Reaction to Thursday’s appointment has been mostly negative on Goat Hill.

“It’s one of the dumbest things that I have ever seen in my life,” said Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison.

“It creates some real dilemmas,” added Sen. Tripp Pittman, R-Montrose.

“I think it’s awkward,” said Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston.

Strange reportedly had been investigating Bentley and had asked legislators to delay any impeachment movement against the Governor pending the outcome of his probe.

“This is a weird scenario,” said political strategist Jon Gray who conducted News-5’s statewide poll.

The poll shows 37-percent agree with Bentley’s choice of Strange for Senate, 33-percent disagree, and 30-percent are undecided.

But asked if they believed the appointment would impact the Attorney General Office’s investigation of the Governor, 70-percent said yes. Even 55-percent of the people who agreed with appointing Strange said the move would impact the investigation, as did an overwhelming 84-percent of those who disagreed with the appointment.

But Gray says Strange was clearly the most qualified for the Senate seat of those considered by the Governor. He says he doesn’t believe suggestions of a quid pro quo.

“You’re talking about a real grand conspiracy,” said Gray. “I’m not saying it’s out of the realm of possibility for Alabama, it’s just right now the spotlight is on this matter. I find it hard to believe that this would really go down like that.”

But some legislators don’t.

“If we hadn’t had everything that has happened in Alabama politics over the last couple of years, you might say that’s ridiculous,” said Rep Allen Farley, R-McCalla, “but this is Alabama.”

“It makes us all look corrupt, it looks like collusion and I believe the people of this state deserve better government,” said Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle who championed the impeachment movement in the last legislative session.

Gray says he doesn’t believe the circumstances surrounding the appointment will hurt Strange when he has to run for the Senate seat next year, even if no charges are ever brought against the Governor.

“If it were to be sidetracked or deep-sixed, I think somebody has to ask questions to the next guy who serves in that post,” he said. “If I’m Luther Strange and you ask me what happened to the investigation into the Governor, his answer would be, “when I left the AG’s office the investigation was going on. I don’t know what happened after that.’”

The poll was conducted statewide by telephone Thursday night. More than 3,000 registered voters participated. The poll has a margin of error of two-percent.