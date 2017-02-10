NEWS 5 SPECIAL REPORT: Inside The Manhunt

On the hunt for a killer, investigators race against the clock as the body count climbs higher.

“Society as a whole, because of TV, think law enforcement can just snap their fingers or wave a magic wand and say ‘oh here they are.’ let’s go get them,” said Griff Garrison, a former lead homicide detective who built his career on catching Georgia’s most dangerous killers.

Garrison now stars in the hit CBS reality show, Hunted, as one of the investigators attempting to catch regular people attempting to disappear in today’s vast digital world.

The longer a fugitive’s on the run, the more detailed and repetitive he says the investigation gets.

“You don’t want to push too hard in the beginning. So, you may interview someone 3 or 4 times. And, they make think they haven’t given anything up, but it’s that small piece of information they’ve given up that they didn’t realize….it’s a puzzle. You put that piece with all the other pieces and you’ve got a full picture,” Garrison said about trying to develop trust from friends and relatives of the fugitives throughout the hunt.

Some of those pieces, he mentions, come from social media. But, you have to wade through thousands of rumors; fueling more panic.

“We don’t have the luxury in law enforcement to say, ‘well, that’s probably not true.’ You have to look into all of it,” Garrison said. “We do need the public’s help to solve crimes. What happens though is you have people trying to play ‘back-seat detective.’ They start coming up with their own theories and posting them on social media.”

While it’s a nightmare for investigators and the public, the longer a chase goes on, eventually it comes to an end because in a chase as large as the one for Billy Boyette and Mary rice, every agency in the country is watching. That’s something you can’t escape for very long.