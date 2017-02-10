NAACP Calls Sessions Award Into Question

The local president of Mobile’s NAACP Chapter is questioning the validity of an award reportedly given to new Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A photo surfaced this week of a Governmental Award of Excellence given to Session in 2009 by the state chapter of the NAACP.

The award was discovered by an aide who was cleaning out Session’s Mobile office.

Mobile NAACP President Lizetta McConnell says she has been unable to find any record of the award being given to Sessions.

“We think that it’s made up. We think it’s bogus,” said McConnell. “The president at that time who was on the state and the local level have no knowledge of him or his staff ever receiving the governmental excellence award.”

News Five reached out to Sessions office for comment on the allegation however, our messages were not returned.