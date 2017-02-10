Multiple Students Arrested After Fight at Blount High School

Multiple high school students are behind bars Thursday after a major fight broke out at Blount High School in Mobile County. The school was under a soft lockdown for nearly an hour Thursday morning as faculty and police tried to regain control. MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips said 9 students were arrested and suspended. One pulled out a taser but never used it.

“We are a reflection of what happens in the community, and in this case, it was a fight between students who live in different neighborhoods. It carried over into the school, and we don’t like it to carry over into school. School is a safe place. And, students go there to learn and we don’t tolerate it,” Phillips said.

Phillips said a resource counselor who tried to break up the fight fell and injured his wrist/arm. He was taken to receive treatment for his injuries.

Some of the students involved in the fight could face expulsion from school.