Medicinal Marijuana Dispensary Wants to Open in Pensacola

Last fall, Florida voters legalized medical marijuana, but just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it will be available everywhere in the Sunshine State. A dispensary wants to open in Pensacola but first needs city council approval.

The Pensacola City Council had the first reading and vote to approve medical marijuana dispensaries in some commercial zones of Pensacola. It’s not legal yet, but it could be soon. People on Palafox street voiced their opinions about the possibility of a dispensary in city limits.

“I think we need some place for that to happen and I would be fine with it being in downtown Pensacola,” said one man.

Another guy chimed in, saying, “I mean I think if people need it you know and it’s being used for the right purposes and helping their illness then why not?”

Someone who lives in Gulf Breeze and works for the government said, “I’m not a user myself but for medical purposes, epilepsy, lots of dysfunctional purposes people that are suffering, it absolutely helps them so yeah, we support it.”

An older couple out for a walk both agreed, they were in favor of it. They actually said, “I love it!”

The lone negative comment said, “I’m not for medical marijuana. I think it’ll lead to a great deal of abuse.”

For the most part, it seems people are open to the idea of a dispensary locally. What would one of those dispensaries look like?

News 5/CW55 reporter Hayley Minogue had the chance to tour the grow house where the medicinal marijuana that would be sold here in Pensacola is grown, and one of the dispensaries identical to the one planned for Pensacola. Catch this behind the scenes tour on Tuesday night at 9 on the CW55, and at 10 on News 5.