Mardi Gras Happens at Augusta Evans School

You might think the parading season kicks off when the Conde Cavaliers hit the streets of downtown Mobile.

The truth is, it really kicks off hours before when the Cavaliers stage their much-anticipated parade at Augusta Evans School. The group has been visiting the school since their founding 40 years ago.

For the past 3 years, they’ve been at the new Augusta Evans School off Cody Road in West Mobile. It was opened in 2013. The school is designed to give K through 12 special needs student the education they need. Part of it is throwing in some much-needed fun.

The Cavaliers bring the beads, moon pies, and stuffed animals. The kids provide smiles, laughs, and excitement. It all adds up to a few minutes of controlled chaos to help ring in the Mardi Gras season in Mobile.