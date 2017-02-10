Flora-Bama Job Fair

ORANGE BEACH, AL- The Flora-Bama on the Alabama-Florida line is hiring for the approaching tourist season.

A job fair will be held at the iconic roadhouse this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The world-famous restaurant and bar needs to fill at least 200 positions before Spring Break starts in a few weeks. Just about every position in the restaurant industry including bartenders, cooks, servers, busboys, and front end help is up for grabs.

Some applicants will be hired on the spot. Candidates are encouraged to bring a driver’s license and social security card.

The Flora-Bama isn’t the only beach business hiring for the spring and summer tourist seasons. Just about every tourism-based company will need additional help in the upcoming weeks.