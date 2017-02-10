Bentley Appoints Steven Marshall as Alabama Attorney General

Friday evening, Governor Robert Bentley announced that former Marshall County District Attorney Steven Marshall will become the next Attorney General of Alabama.

Marshall will fill the role vacated by Luther Strange, who was appointed by the Governor to the U.S. Senate after former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed as the Attorney General of the United States.

Governor Bentley said in a press release on Friday, ““I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General, and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama,” Marshall said in the press release. “The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, we will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime.”

The Governor’s Office provided the following biography for Marshall:

Prior to his appointment, Marshall served as the District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Marshall County, since 2001. Previously, Marshall formed the law firm McLaughlin & Marshall. He also served as a district representative for Alabama and Georgia to the American Bar Association and was a member of the Alabama Young Lawyers Executive Committee. While practicing in Marshall County, he served as a legal analyst for the Alabama House of Representatives for several legislative sessions. During that time he was the prosecutor for the Arab and Albertville municipal courts and served as municipal attorney for Arab.”