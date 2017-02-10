Baldwin Pistol Permit Numbers Double During Hunt for Rice, Boyette

With alleged killers on the loose, “just in case we have some visitors of the murdering kind,” folks all over Baldwin County weren’t taking any chances.

“I have not loaded my pistol since I’ve been here. This morning I did so.”

Starting with the murders in Florida until the manhunt ended earlier this week in Troup County, Georgia, pistol permits issued in Baldwin County spiked. “January 30th through February 3rd, we had issued 333 concealed carry permits, that five day period which would have been the business week. Then February 6th, which would have been the Monday after the Broz homicide, through February 10th, we issued 595. So, you almost saw a doubling of that in the following week.”

Alabama is an open carry state. “If you choose to carry a weapon on your hip in plain view you do not have to have a permit,” says Mack. Or, if your weapon is in your house. But if the average person can’t see it, “In your jacket, in your pocket, in your pants, in your purse or in your vehicle,” a permit is required.

“The average person that comes and gets a permit has thought it through,” says Mack, “They’ve made a conscious decision that this is what I want to do I’m now going to get a permit so that I can do it.”

The Sheriff says it’s not unusual to see a spike in the number of permits during a high profile case but what was unusual was the high number of women getting concealed carry permits.