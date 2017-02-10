Baldwin County’s Medical Helicopter Saving Lives

STAPLETON, AL- Baldwin County’s new air ambulance continues to save lives by providing faster response times and an advanced level of emergency medical care.

The medical helicopter is a Bell 407 and it’s operated by Medstar EMS. The chopper is called Air Care 1.

The Air Care 1 team consists of four pilots, six nurses and nine paramedics. The chopper can get to any medical emergency in any part of Baldwin County in under 14 minutes.

The three million dollar helicopter has been in service since November. It’s flown more than 140 hours and transported about 100 patients. The chopper has a top speed of about 165 miles per hour. The Air Car 1 pilots usually cruise at about 135 miles per hour.

Before Air Care 1 was available, medical helicopters from Mobile and Pensacola had to be called.

Air Care 1 is currently stationed at the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department which is the geographical center of Baldwin County.