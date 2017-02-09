Take 5: Cakes by Judi

Maraschino Cherry Cake

1 cup butter

4 eggs, separated

8 oz. bottle maraschino cherries

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 1/4 cups flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour cherry juice into a cup and fill with milk to measure 1 cup. Sift 1/4 cup flour over cut up cherries. Cream butter and sugar well, adding yolks one at a time, beating well. Add cherries. Sift baking powder, baking soda, and 3 cups flour and add alternately with liquid to butter mixture. Fold in beaten egg whites. Bake in large greased fluted tube from 1 hour.

Tips from Miss Judi Freeman with Cakes by Judi:

“I baked mine in two 8″ pans. If you double the recipe, it fits in two 10″ pans.”

“This recipe comes from a cookbook someone gave me when I got married. The copyright is 1954. It’s called the New Settlement Cookbook. Mine is very well used.”

“The best icing for a homemade cake is this; take three sticks of butter and enough powdered sugar to make the consistency you like. Add liquid as needed. If you use milk, be sure to keep the cake in the fridge.”

For more information, call Cakes by Judi at 251-666-1565, or click here to visit Ms. Judi’s website.