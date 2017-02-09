Sex Charges Dropped Against Former Teacher Accused of Sex with Faith Academy Student

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The major charges against a former teacher accused of having sex with a Faith Academy student have been dropped.

On Thursday morning in Mobile, Christina Busby plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault in favor of having the more severe charges dropped. Busby is no longer facing the two charges of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

Busby could face up to a year in jail on the misdemeanor, though a lesser sentence is more likely. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Busby made headlines in August 2015 when the victim’s parents went to the school after discovering an alleged string of text messages between Busby and the student. At the time, investigators had said the text messages made direct reference to sexual encounters between Busby and the student.

“There is a very very thick stack of back and forth texting,” said Mobile County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Burch. “There was some talking leading up to and afterwards and one could read the texts and conclude that something did occur.”

Busby was a teacher for 12 years at Faith Academy and was let go after the school learned of the allegations. The victim is no longer a student and was 17 when the alleged crimes occurred.