Mary Rice’s Bond Set At $750,000 in Santa Rosa County

Mary Rice appeared via video at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse Thursday afternoon for her first bond appearance, where her bond was set at $750,000.

News 5 learned that Rice has been charged on one count of accessory after the fact for capital murder in Santa Rosa County, where she was previously being held without bond.

Rice’s defense attorney argued she’s entitled to bond in this case since she is local and doesn’t believe she is a flight risk “as long as she isn’t with the ‘fella’ she was with.”

The state argued Rice had a history of failing to appear, cited her evasion of police during the week-long manhunt and her outstanding warrants for capital murder in two other jurisdictions.

There was no motion for pretrial detention by the state.

Rice will not be allowed to leave the Okaloosa, Escambia, Santa Rosa or Walton County areas and will be required to wear a tracking device.

If she meets the $750,000 bond in Santa Rosa County, she will be immediately arrested and detained in Escambia County, where she faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Kayla Crocker of Beulah.

Rice arrived in Florida Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from LaGrange, Georgia. She’s been held in Santa Rosa County Jail since.

Here are the all of the charges that Mary Rice faces so far:

First Degree Murder- Death of Kayla Crocker (Escambia County)

Accessory after the fact to murder for deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore (Milton Hotel)

Capital Murder Charge – Peggy Broz (Baldwin County)