Breaking News: Luther Strange Named To U.S. Senate

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced this morning he was naming Attorney General Luther Strange to fill out the term of former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions.

Sessions was confirmed last night as the new Attorney General of the United States.

Strange was one one of 6 finalists named by the Governor to fill the seat.

He has served as Alabama Attorney General since his election in 2011.

Strange will serve as Senator until next year when an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions’ term.

The Attorney General’s Office is currently working on what it’s calling “related work” in connection with an investigation into Governor Robert Bentley’s relationship with his former top aide, Rebekah Mason.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee announced it was suspending its investigation into the Governor’s actions at the request of Attorney General Luther Strange.

Governor Bentley will hold a press conference at 9:00 this morning in Montgomery to announce the appointment.