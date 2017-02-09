Baldwin County Wants To Prosecute Accused Crime Spree Killer First

When Mary Rice was arrested in Troup County, Georgia, the race began for her return to either Florida or Alabama. “We immediately began extradition proceedings to get her back to Baldwin County,” says Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters.

Rice willingly chose to return to Florida to face murder and accessory to murder charges and Wilters believes he knows why. “She has family in Florida, she’s from Florida, they don’t have a death penalty statute, we do.”

Baldwin County has a capital murder warrant on Rice in the murder of Peggy Broz, the third person allegedly killed by the fugitive duo in four days. “Our goal is to see that justice is done for all the victims in this nightmare. Especially the Broz family in Lillian,” says Wilters.

Prosecutors from both states will meet once investigations into all four homicides are finished and decide who will prosecute Rice first. It could be an uphill battle for Baldwin County. “They have her,” says Wilters, “that’s their trump card.”

But regardless of where Mary Rice stands trial first, the goal for all involved is the same. “Hopefully we will be able to bring Miss Rice to the justice that she so deserves and that the families deserve,” says Wilters.

All four murders remain under investigation. No one knows, at this point, when prosecutors will meet and decide where she will stand trial first.