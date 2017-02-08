What’s Going Around

Doctor Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care says they have been treating patients positive for the flu; both the “A” and “B” strains.

He says patients are also coming in with the stomach bug, strep throat, and upper respiratory infections.

Over at Grove Hill Healthcare, doctors report seeing a huge spike in the number of flu cases, along with upper respiratory infections, and a few stomach viruses.

Doctor James Pitcock with Premier Medical says that with the light winter, we are starting to see an earlier than expected exacerbation of nasal allergy symptoms.

These usually include nasal congestion, sneezing, clear runny nose, and itching in the nose or throat.

Other doctors with Premier Medical are still seeing people with residual or difficult to treat bronchial infections that have lasted for a month.

In contrast to our other doctors, Doctor Pitcock reports seeing very little influenza over the last few weeks. Peak flu season for us is usually around Mardi Gras, with sick people going to parades and parties.