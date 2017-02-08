Take 5: Carter Green Steakhouse at Island View Casino Resort

RECIPE:
Carter Green Wilted Spinach
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced shallots
2 tablespoon cooked bacon
1 tablespoon favorite white wine
4 cups fresh cleaned spinach
Method:
In sauté pan melt butter and briefly cook shallots, and garlic followed by bacon.
Add wine and spinach, and toss well season with salt and pepper to taste.
Port Cranberry Jus
1 teaspoon butter
1 tablespoon minced shallots
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup port wine
½ cup cranberry juice
1 cup prepared demi-glace sauce
Filet
4 6 oz. filets
½ teaspoon white pepper, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
For more information, call Carter Green Steakhouse at Island View Casino Resort at 228-314-1530 or click here to visit their website.