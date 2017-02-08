Take 5: Carter Green Steakhouse at Island View Casino Resort

RECIPE:

Carter Green Wilted Spinach

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced shallots

2 tablespoon cooked bacon

1 tablespoon favorite white wine

4 cups fresh cleaned spinach

Method:

In sauté pan melt butter and briefly cook shallots, and garlic followed by bacon.

Add wine and spinach, and toss well season with salt and pepper to taste.

Port Cranberry Jus

1 teaspoon butter

1 tablespoon minced shallots

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup port wine

½ cup cranberry juice

1 cup prepared demi-glace sauce

Filet

4 6 oz. filets

½ teaspoon white pepper, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

