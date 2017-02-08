Take 5: Carter Green Steakhouse at Island View Casino Resort

By Published: Updated:
steak

RECIPE:

Carter Green Wilted Spinach

1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced shallots
2 tablespoon cooked bacon
1 tablespoon favorite white wine
4 cups fresh cleaned spinach

Method:
In sauté pan melt butter and briefly cook shallots, and garlic followed by bacon.
Add wine and spinach, and toss well season with salt and pepper to taste.

Port Cranberry Jus

1 teaspoon butter
1 tablespoon minced shallots
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup port wine
½ cup cranberry juice
1 cup prepared demi-glace sauce

Filet

4 6 oz. filets
½ teaspoon white pepper, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

For more information, call Carter Green Steakhouse at Island View Casino Resort at 228-314-1530 or click here to visit their website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s