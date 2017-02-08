Suspect with Warrants points Laser at Deputies

Mobile County Sheriffs deputies were attempting to serve arrest warrants on David Merchant of Coden when he fled into the woods.

Court records indicate that Merchant has an active warrant for Criminal Mischief 1st degree and Cpt. Paul Burch says there are also two active warrants for Attempting to Elude.

Responding deputies noticed a “laser” pointed in their direction and additional units were called in for backup.

Burch says that in the past Merchant made statements that he did not want to go back to prison and would shoot at law enforcement.

After roughly 45 minutes Merchant was located and taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro Jail.