New Downtown Statue Honors Beloved Mobile Police Officer

There’s a new statue marking the entrance to Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile, but it’s what’s on the back, that brought some to tears during its unveiling on Wednesday.

An engraving of Lt. Thomas Menton’s, a veteran of the Mobile Police department’s mounted unit whose death in 2012 rocked the community, decorates the back of the statue that features a horse on top.

“The one thing people should take away from this is he was a cop. Not a governor.or senator. He’s a cop,” said Bill Menton Jr, who hopes parents will walk by the statue with their children and share Lt. Menton’s story.

“At age 14, he had a desire to be a police cadet, which is amazing to know at that early age that you wanted to be something or do something,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“There are all kinds of reasons to do art and one of the reasons to do art, for me, is to hold somebody up who’s done well for their community,” Artist Casey Downing said.

The statue also marks the 25th anniversary of MPD’s mounted unit and the 20th anniversary of the opening of Cathedral Square.

Downtown Mobile Alliance President Elizabeth Stevens said they raised $37,000 for the statue.