MPD Conducts Search And Seizure Of Known ‘Crack House’

Today, Mobile Police shut down a known ‘crack house’ in the Mobile Terrace neighborhood, off of Cody Road.

Police say Freddie Gene Edwards and his son, Tony Edwards, have been working as a drug dealing duo out of the home for years.

“For years now it has facilitated illegal activities, specifically crack cocaine sales,” Chief Barber said.

However, it was a homicide at the home that caused police to take another look. 23-year-old LaBaron McCovery was shot and killed on the front porch of the house in 2015. Narcotics were found on his person.

Mobile Police issued numerous warnings to the property owner regarding the illegal drug activity happening on the property.

“We’ve issued search warrants, we’ve issued warnings but the law actually requires that the property owner knew or should know what was happening at this residence– which is why you’ve seen repeated warnings by us,” Chief Barber said.

Repeated warnings by police were ignored which is why the property was seized today.

Mobile Police Chief James Barber says this is one example of how his department is cracking down on drug activity in Mobile.

“Since we began the “Hot Spot” policing concept– really focusing on those drug nuisances houses that we’re dealing with–and you saw this happen on Partridge Street and State and Kennedy, down on Juniper Street where we have gone in and actually seized these properties to put a stop to it once and for all,” Chief Barber said.

There is a manhunt underway for Tony Edwards. His father, Freddie, turned himself in earlier today. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please contact Mobile Police.