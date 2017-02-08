Mobile’s J.T. Thomas Returning to Survivor: Game Changers

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — CBS has announced the twenty castaways who will compete on the upcoming 34th season of “Survivor,” and among them, is a returning star from Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile native James “J.T.” Thomas will compete in the upcoming “Survivor: Game Changers” on CBS. The series kicks off with a special two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 8 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) that marks the 500th episode of the series.

Thomas previously won the 18th season of Survivor “Tocantins” and finished tenth in the season 20 series titled, “Heroes vs. Villians.”

“When we started this adventure, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d still be going strong 17 years later!” said host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “I’m as enthusiastic as ever and love the relationship we have with our audience. I think SURVIVOR fans are really going to enjoy this season.”