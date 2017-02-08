Mary Rice Charged with Murder of Kayla Crocker, Being Extradited to Florida

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — Mary Rice is being charged in the shooting death of a 28-year-old mother killed during her alleged crime spree with deceased fugitive Billy Boyette.

Rice is now charged with first-degree murder in Escambia County after Kayla Crocker died on Tuesday night, one day after allegedly being attacked by Boyette and Rice.

Rice is currently being extradited from Troup County, Georgia — where she and Boyette were found on Tuesday afternoon — to Santa Rosa County, where she faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder for the killings of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore.

In Baldwin County, Alabama, Rice is facing a capital murder charge for the death of 52-year-old Peggy Broz, who was allegedly stalked by Boyette and Rice before being shot and killed at her home.

Boyette and Rice were located Tuesday at the West Point Motel in Troup County, Georgia. After a three hour standoff with Georgia authorities, Boyette died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Rice turned herself in.