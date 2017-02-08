Mary Rice Booked into Santa Rosa County Jail

By Published: Updated:

News 5 has obtained Mary Rice’s new Mugshot from being booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail system.

Mary Rice arrived back in Florida around Five o’clock Wednesday Night.

Deputies drove her from LaGrange, Georgia back to the Gulf Coast, a trip that took about four hours.

Mary Rice is being charged in the shooting death of a 28-year-old mother killed during her alleged crime spree with deceased fugitive Billy Boyette.

Rice is now charged with first-degree murder in Escambia County after Kayla Crocker died on Tuesday night, one day after allegedly being attacked by Boyette and Rice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s