Mary Rice Booked into Santa Rosa County Jail

News 5 has obtained Mary Rice’s new Mugshot from being booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail system.

Mary Rice arrived back in Florida around Five o’clock Wednesday Night.

Deputies drove her from LaGrange, Georgia back to the Gulf Coast, a trip that took about four hours.

Mary Rice is being charged in the shooting death of a 28-year-old mother killed during her alleged crime spree with deceased fugitive Billy Boyette.

Rice is now charged with first-degree murder in Escambia County after Kayla Crocker died on Tuesday night, one day after allegedly being attacked by Boyette and Rice.