LISTEN: 911 Calls Released from First Shooting by Boyette, Rice

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:
Billy Boyette and Mary Rice

MILTON, FL (WKRG) — The 911 calls from the murder of two people in Milton by Billy Boyette and Mary Rice have been released.

The calls come into 911 moments after gunshots were fired at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, where Boyette and Rice allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Moore.

The violence at the Emerald Sands Inn would be the start of a week-long crime spree across Florida and Alabama.  Boyette and Rice are accused of killing four people, including 28-year-old Kayla Crocker, who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night — the same night Boyette was killed and Rice was captured.

Rice is currently being extradited to Alabama on a capital murder charge. She turned herself in shortly before Boyette died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s