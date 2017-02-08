LISTEN: 911 Calls Released from First Shooting by Boyette, Rice

MILTON, FL (WKRG) — The 911 calls from the murder of two people in Milton by Billy Boyette and Mary Rice have been released.

The calls come into 911 moments after gunshots were fired at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, where Boyette and Rice allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Moore.

The violence at the Emerald Sands Inn would be the start of a week-long crime spree across Florida and Alabama. Boyette and Rice are accused of killing four people, including 28-year-old Kayla Crocker, who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night — the same night Boyette was killed and Rice was captured.

Rice is currently being extradited to Alabama on a capital murder charge. She turned herself in shortly before Boyette died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.