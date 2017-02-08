Grant Helping MPD Investigate Hundreds of Untested Rape Kits

Mobile Police are encouraging victims in unsolved sexual assault cases to give them a call.

Investigators are reopening rape cases after receiving an $800,000 federal grant. MPD has now been able to place additional detectives to look into the cases.

Lt. Matthew James says the department has nearly 1,400 untested rape kits.

“We have cases that date all the way back to 1979,” said Lt. James. “We really have to take into consideration the wounds that we may open up to ask them to recall in this so we certainly want to do what’s right and the best interest of our victims.”

Thus far almost 300 kits have been submitted for testing. Lt. James said evidence has come back on 25 cases, some of which include suspects which have been identified.

If you feel a sexual assault case needs to be investigated call Mobile Police at (251) 431-5100.

