Former Alabama governor released from federal prison

More than 100 former state attorneys general have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the sentence of former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, who remains behind bars for a bribery conviction.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice.

Longtime aide Chip Hill said Siegelman’s brother received a call Wednesday morning confirming his release. Federal prison officials are driving Siegelman to the probation office in Birmingham. He is expected to go home on house arrest.

A federal jury in 2006 convicted Siegelman of selling an appointment to a state health board in exchange for donations to his 1999 campaign for a state lottery.

Siegelman’s supporters cheered the release of the 70-year-old Democrat who for decades was a dominating figure in state politics.

Hill said the former governor’s friends and family are “very excited about his release and very much look forward to seeing him.”

