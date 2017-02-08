First Morning Without Manhunt

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

You could call it a morning of mixed emotions around Escambia County, Florida. This is the first day in more than a week people are getting up without worrying about the constant search for Billy Boyette and Mary Rice. Their week-long run from the law ended Tuesday with Boyette killing himself and Rice turning herself over to authorities in Georgia. It ended with more sadness as a 4th crime spree victim died of her injuries Tuesday as well.

I spent the morning near the Shell Gas Station and Hardee’s where Rice was seen just days ago in Escambia County. People were glad the ordeal was over.

“I wasn’t happy or nothing, but you can feel a relief he’s off the streets now so that’s a good plus there,” said Marquis Wells. He said he was most afraid for his small children while Boyette was on the run. People were telling me they took extra precautions at home by keeping guns close and making sure doors and windows were locked.

“Felt pretty good about it, a little relief, glad to see that it’s over, glad to see everybody work together,” said Joe Workman this morning as he was filling his truck with gas.